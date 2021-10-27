Wisconsin wolf hunt: No licenses issued, DNR says

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday, Oct. 27 announced that licenses have not been issued to state hunters and trappers for the fall 2021 wolf hunt.

The decision follows a circuit court's ruling, which prohibited the DNR from implementing the wolf harvest law.

In accordance with the court order and the department’s ongoing plans, the DNR will continue working toward promoting the rules and the completion of a wolf management plan to guide management decisions.

Anyone who suspects wolves in the depredation of livestock, pets or hunting dogs, or if wolves are exhibiting threatening or dangerous behavior, should contact USDA-Wildlife Services staff immediately. If in northern Wisconsin, call 1-800-228-1368 or 715-369-5221; if in southern Wisconsin, call 1-800-433-0663 or 920-324-4514.

For more on wolves in Wisconsin, visit the DNR website for additional information on wolf management and wolf conflict abatement.

