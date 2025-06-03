Wisconsin withholds aid from Milwaukee Public Schools; deadline missed

article

The Brief Wisconsin is withholding new aid to Milwaukee Public Schools. The money is being withheld because the school district has not submitted its audited financial report to the state, as required by law. Officials said, "Because of that, we will continue to withhold the $16.6 million from the prior year and begin withholding new aid for this year."



Wisconsin is withholding new aid to Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) after missing yet another deadline to turn in its financial reports to the state.

Deadline missed

What we know:

MPS' 2024 audited financial report had until Friday, May 30 to turn in those financial reports with millions of dollars on the line. But that deadline passed and was not met.

The district was originally supposed to turn in that report in December, but again, that deadline was missed.

What they're saying:

In a statement, DPI Deputy State Superintendent Tom McCarthy issued the following:

"Withholding funding is a last resort and comes after countless hours spent supporting MPS. We’ve seen real progress in recent months under the leadership of Dr. Brenda Cassellius, and we recognize and appreciate the hard work that has gone into those efforts. Meeting key deadlines is critical to ensure the DPI can accurately and efficiently calculate general aid estimates for school districts across Wisconsin.

"MPS continues to work tirelessly to complete its required tasks. At this point, there are still some required priority actions which were needed by the May 16 and May 30 deadlines. Because of that, we will continue to withhold the $16.6 million from the prior year and begin withholding new aid for this year. More information will be provided in a formal notice to the district, which includes exact amounts and steps to recover the funds. We expect that to come later this week."

