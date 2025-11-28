Wisconsin winter storm: Crews prepare for heavy snow, strong winds

The Brief Snow is expected to blanket roads, streets and sidewalks on Saturday. Municipalities prepared on Friday, hoping to get ahead of the game. Special coverage will stream all day on FOX LOCAL, FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel.



Snow is expected to blanket roads, streets and sidewalks Saturday morning as a winter storm warning takes effect for all of southeast Wisconsin. Municipalities hoped to get ahead of the game on Friday.

Special Coverage:

FOX6 News will have you covered for Saturday's winter storm. Special coverage will stream all day on FOX LOCAL, FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel.

Preparation underway

Local perspective:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it's ready. Crews began to brine all main and residential routes around 9 a.m. on Friday. The treatment stops snow from forming an ice bond over the pavement. By the afternoon, plows were mounted on trucks for the heavy snowfall to come.

Milwaukee DPW snowplow

In Waukesha, officials reminded residents to help plows keep things clear. Don't park on the street if you don't have to, giving plows space to get through, and stay clear of hydrants. Crews will start with main streets, hills, intersections and bus routes – but will get to all areas.

In general, officials advise the public to only travel if necessary. If you are driving, slow down and give yourself space to brake.

Heavy snow, strong winds

What's next:

FOX6 Weather Experts said light snow will fall in the morning. Heavy snow and poor visibility are expected in the afternoon, continuing through the night and ending on Sunday morning.

Strong wind gusts, which experts said may pose issues for power lines, are also expected on Saturday.

Expectations for winter storm on Nov. 29, 2025

"We understand it's incredibly difficult to be without power, so we're going to make sure that we're prepared," said We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway.

Conway said We Energies will be monitoring the situation and responding to calls. They will bring in more crews if needed and ask for patience.

"Especially when there's heavy snow, it can sometimes take us longer to respond to outages because we, just like everybody else, are driving on the same roads," he said.

Conway asked the public to report any outages, pay attention to the We Energies Outage Map and stay away from downed power lines.