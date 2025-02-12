Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin winter storm: Snow impacts road conditions Wednesday

Published  February 12, 2025 11:55am CST
Weather
Snow impacts road conditions (9 p.m. update)

A winter storm system moving through southeast Wisconsin led to a messy situation on some roads Wednesday, Feb. 12.

    • A winter storm warning was in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday.
    • The snow associated with the storm impacted travel conditions across the area.
    • WisDOT cameras captured multiple crash scenes throughout the day.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - A winter storm system moving through southeast Wisconsin led to a messy situation on some roads Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured multiple crash scenes throughout the day. The following times are approximate.

Winter storm crashes

Timeline:

9:44 a.m. in Waukesha County: A crash temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes of I-94 at State Highway 83.

11 a.m. in Kenosha County: A crash temporarily shut down two lanes of I-41 northbound near State Highway 50. 

11:20 a.m. in Milwaukee County: A crash snarled traffic on I-43/894 at Loomis Road.

12 p.m. in Kenosha County: A crash shut down northbound lanes of I-94 at State Highway 165. WisDOT video hoed a semi had jackknifed on the interstate.

 

4:30 p.m. in Racine County: Traffic backups formed near 7 Mile Road where an apparent crash snarled traffic during rush hour.

5 p.m. update: 

Snow impacts road conditions (5 p.m. update)

A winter storm system moving through southeast Wisconsin led to a messy situation on some roads Wednesday, Feb. 12.

By the numbers:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said, as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, it responded to:

  • Accident with property damage only: 41
  • Accident with injuries: 8
  • Debris hazard on the road/highway: 1
  • Disabled vehicle: 29
  • Disabled/mechanical service: 2
  • Disabled vehicle spinout: 6

What you can do:

The Source: The information in this post was provide by 511 Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

