Wisconsin winter storm: Snow impacts road conditions Wednesday
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - A winter storm system moving through southeast Wisconsin led to a messy situation on some roads Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured multiple crash scenes throughout the day. The following times are approximate.
Winter storm crashes
Timeline:
9:44 a.m. in Waukesha County: A crash temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes of I-94 at State Highway 83.
11 a.m. in Kenosha County: A crash temporarily shut down two lanes of I-41 northbound near State Highway 50.
11:20 a.m. in Milwaukee County: A crash snarled traffic on I-43/894 at Loomis Road.
12 p.m. in Kenosha County: A crash shut down northbound lanes of I-94 at State Highway 165. WisDOT video hoed a semi had jackknifed on the interstate.
4:30 p.m. in Racine County: Traffic backups formed near 7 Mile Road where an apparent crash snarled traffic during rush hour.
5 p.m. update:
By the numbers:
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said, as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, it responded to:
- Accident with property damage only: 41
- Accident with injuries: 8
- Debris hazard on the road/highway: 1
- Disabled vehicle: 29
- Disabled/mechanical service: 2
- Disabled vehicle spinout: 6
What you can do:
The Source: The information in this post was provide by 511 Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.