Wisconsin winter storm: Snow impacts road conditions Wednesday

A winter storm system moving through southeast Wisconsin led to a messy situation on some roads Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured multiple crash scenes throughout the day. The following times are approximate.

Winter storm crashes

Timeline:

9:44 a.m. in Waukesha County: A crash temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes of I-94 at State Highway 83.

11 a.m. in Kenosha County: A crash temporarily shut down two lanes of I-41 northbound near State Highway 50.

11:20 a.m. in Milwaukee County: A crash snarled traffic on I-43/894 at Loomis Road.

12 p.m. in Kenosha County: A crash shut down northbound lanes of I-94 at State Highway 165. WisDOT video hoed a semi had jackknifed on the interstate.

4:30 p.m. in Racine County: Traffic backups formed near 7 Mile Road where an apparent crash snarled traffic during rush hour.

5 p.m. update:

By the numbers:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said, as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, it responded to:

Accident with property damage only: 41

Accident with injuries: 8

Debris hazard on the road/highway: 1

Disabled vehicle: 29

Disabled/mechanical service: 2

Disabled vehicle spinout: 6

What you can do:

