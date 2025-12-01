Wisconsin winter storm; cleanup phase includes snow, leaves

The Brief Milwaukee DPW crews are managing snow cleanup, which has been complicated by leaves frozen into snowbanks. Snow clearing takes priority, as the same crews handle both snow and leaf removal. Leaf cleanup was postponed by the early snow.



Public Works crews throughout Milwaukee County are trying to get ahead of the snow cleanup ahead of another round of precipitation. But part of that cleanup phase also includes another variable – leaves.

Cleaning up snow, leaves

What we know:

Crews are tackling giant piles of snow on main roads, in residential areas, and hundreds of intersections.

The Milwaukee DPW plans for winter weather in the summer. Managers go over things like what kind of snow could fall, how much, and what to use to treat the roads.

Those crews started treating the roads last week, so the snow would not stick and ice over. They plan to do the same for the next round of snow.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In some neighborhoods, residents have noticed leaves are now frozen into the snow banks. DPW officials said the deadline for people to get their leaves to the gutter was Nov. 30. Then, the city has two to three weeks after that time to clean those up.

But since the snow came early, it derailed those leaf cleanup plans.

Drivers can't be in two places at once

What they're saying:

"The same drivers that clear our leaves, are the drivers that clear our snow. So, when snow falls we have to pivot to snow. After the snow cleanup is done, the weather starts to break, those piles start to defrost, that same crew is going to go right back into clearing those leaves," said Ernest Stubbs, Milwaukee DPW.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stubbs said the best thing for homeowners to do right now is to follow city ordinances.