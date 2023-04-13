Wisconsin wildfires: Black Hawk helicopters support firefighting efforts

Two Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in Madison are now supporting wildfire suppression efforts near Necedah in Juneau County.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requested the Black Hawks to bolster emergency fire support for what it called the Black River complex — two wildfires in Juneau County.

Officials say the Jack Pine fire area affected more than 80 acres and resulted in residents being evacuated, but was considered to be contained by Tuesday evening. The second fire was near Fort McCoy, Wisconsin and affected more than 2,800 acres. A public information officer with the DNR said that fire was roughly 50% contained as of Thursday, April 13.

A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Madison-based Army Aviation Support Facility #2 in the process of filling a Bambi bucket to support fire suppression efforts near Necedah in Juneau County the afternoon of April 12. Expand

A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Madison-based Army Aviation Support Facility #2 carries a Bambi bucket to support fire suppression efforts near Necedah in Juneau County the afternoon of April 12. The Wisconsin Nat Expand

Officials say the Black Hawk helicopters employed Bambi buckets to drop water on the wildfire area. The DNR said three Black Hawks were also expected to support fire suppression efforts Thursday.