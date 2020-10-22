Drought, warmer temperatures allow Colorado wildfires to drag on
Colorado broke the record for its largest wildfires on record twice this season, with the top fire burning over 203,520 acres.
Evacuations mandated as Colorado wildfires explode in size, blanketing area with smoke
Mandatory evacuations are underway in some parts as wildfires continue to spread.
"Smokey Snow" appearing in parts of Wisconsin
Snow is falling in parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota today, but something is a little unusual about the color of the snow.