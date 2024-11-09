Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade returned to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Participants and spectators alike celebrated and honored the service and sacrifice of Wisconsin’s military veterans, service members, and their families.
The theme for Veterans Day is "Honor," which reflects the military value and tradition of answering the call of duty.
