Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade in downtown Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 9, 2024 10:59am CST
The Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade returned to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

Participants and spectators alike celebrated and honored the service and sacrifice of Wisconsin’s military veterans, service members, and their families.

The theme for Veterans Day is "Honor," which reflects the military value and tradition of answering the call of duty.

  • FOX6 attended and recorded the parade in downtown Milwaukee. Info was also provided by the Wisconsin Veterans Community Foundation.