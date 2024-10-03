Wisconsin utilities rate hike proposed; how it'd impact typical bill

The Brief We Energies proposed a utilities rate increase that, if approved, would take effect in January. Some union members spoke in favor of the increase, while some people said they simply can't afford to pay more.



Wisconsin residents could see their energy bills go up again.

We Energies proposed a utilities rate hike for 2025, but the public has a chance to speak up before it's approved. Two hearings were held at the downtown Milwaukee Drury Hotel on Thursday, and dozens of people showed up to share their input.

If approved, it would be the third rate hike in three years – and an additional 19% increase to electric and gas utility bills for a typical customer. We Energies said the increase would be used to recover costs of renewable and low-carbon power plants and cut customer outages.

"People are having to choose before paying their electric bills and buying food," said Tom Content with Citizens Utility Board.

Citizens Utility Board said a decision would likely be made in November. If approved, the rates would go into effect in January.

Before one of Thursday's hearings, there were people protesting outside the hotel saying the rates are unaffordable. When FOX6's camera started rolling, hotel management threatened to stop the hearing unless we left the public event.

There were union members who spoke in favor of the increase. Other people said they simply can't afford to pay more.

"It’s kind of been an emotional roller coaster in the fact that there are families, low-income to moderate families, who just simply just can’t afford that," said Keviea Guiden with North Side Rising Citizen Action.