Wisconsin Trump-backed governor candidate's paperwork challenged by Dems

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is backing an elections complaint filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels. It alleges Michels did not follow state law on his nomination papers, thus putting him below the threshold to get on the August ballot.

Before voters head to the polls for a pivotal primary in August, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin is trying to get Michels off the ballot.

"Election integrity means, at its core, following the law, and Tim Michels did not follow the laws laid out in Wisconsin statute," said Ben Wikler, WisDems chair.

Tim Michels speaks at the 2022 Wisconsin Republican Convention

On Sunday, June 5, the Democrats announced their backing of a complaint centered on Michels' signature nomination papers, saying he broke state law by not including both his mailing address in Hartland and voting address in Chenequa on the forms.

"Under Wisconsin law, if the information in the heading of a nomination paper is wrong, no signatures on that paper can count," said Jeff Mandell, attorney.

Democrats estimate of the 3,861 signatures already verified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, this challenge would bring Michels' total to 345, well below the 2,000 threshold to get on the ballot.

"We're gonna take that momentum," said Michels. "This will give that momentum a little bit more of a boost even."

The challenge comes just days after former President Donald Trump endorsed Michels in the August primary.

Michels declined FOX6 News' request for an interview Sunday but issued a statement:

"Tony Evers and his insider allies are feverishly working to keep me from beating him in November. It comes as no surprise that they launched a frivolous complaint in an attempt to keep me off the ballot, just days after I was endorsed by President Trump. They will not succeed. Moreover, none of this sideshow will distract our campaign from taking the fight directly to Tony Evers. Tony Evers shut down Wisconsin businesses. He shut down Wisconsin schools. He shut down Wisconsin churches. He and his allies will not shut down our surging campaign to provide executive leadership and get Wisconsin back on the right track."

A poll commissioned by Milwaukee Works in May found Michels with a 1% lead over Rebecca Kleefisch for the Republican nomination.

His campaign has until Tuesday, June 7, to submit a response to the complaint.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has a meeting scheduled for Friday, where all nomination challenges will be considered and decided on.