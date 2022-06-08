Wisconsin tourism surges in 2021, not fully recovered from pandemic

article

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released on Wednesday, June 8 its 2021 economic impact data which shows tourism generated $20.9 billion in total economic impact for the state.

Statewide, total economic impact increased 21%, with all 72 counties reporting double-digit growth over 2020.

A news release says in 2021, tourism supported more than 169,700 full and part-time jobs across diverse sectors of the industry, up 7 percent over 2020. Wisconsin also hosted over 102.3 million visitor trips in 2021, up 12 percent from 2020.

Visitors generated $1.4 billion in state and local taxes because of tourism spending. Without this tax revenue, each Wisconsin household would need to pay $580 to maintain the current level of government services generated by tourism. For more data, including individual county figures and year-over-year growth, visit industry.travelwisconsin.com.

Wisconsin tourism has not fully recovered to its record-setting year of 2019, which saw $22.2 billion in total economic impact.

Meanwhile, 2022 is off to a strong start, with Travel Wisconsin’s summer campaign boasting its biggest spend and deepest reach than in any previous campaign in Travel Wisconsin’s history. The "Here’s to Those Who Wisconsin" campaign, which launched in April, showcases the fact that Wisconsin is ready to deliver on exactly what travelers are looking for — joyful moments shared between friends and family in the perfect place for making lasting memories.