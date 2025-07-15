Wisconsin teen abducted, man accused pleads not guilty to charges

article

The Brief Gary Day pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, July 15 to two counts of abduction and two counts of child enticement. Day is accused of kidnapping a pregnant teen from Beaver Dam, which prompted an Amber Alert. Court filings said Day is the father of the teen's unborn child.



Gary Day, the man accused of kidnapping a pregnant teen from Beaver Dam, pleaded not guilty in Dodge County court on Tuesday, July 15 to two counts of abduction and two counts of child enticement.

Amber Alert

What we know:

Prosecutors charged 40-year-old Gary Day with abducting the teen, which prompted an Amber Alert in multiple states that lasted for months. Court filings said Day is the father of the teen's unborn child.

The search for the teen stretched across state lines. She was eventually found at a Nebraska gas station on her 17th birthday in April.

Gary Day

Prosecutors said Day was already under investigation for crimes against children at the time of the kidnapping. In a court appearance in May, Day's attorney argued the state did not establish probable cause for charges against him. The judge ruled otherwise.

What's next:

Day is due back in court for a scheduling conference on Oct. 7.

Gary Day