Wisconsin Amber Alert; man accused of abducting teen now in Dodge County Jail

The man accused of kidnapping a pregnant Beaver Dam teenager is back in Wisconsin.

What we know:

40-year-old Gary Day was booked into the Dodge County Jail on Wednesday evening, April 16. Deputies arrested Day earlier this month near Omaha, Nebraska.

The teenage girl was the subject of an Amber Alert for two months. She has since been reunited with her family.

Day is the father of the 17-year-old girl's unborn child.

Police said Day was seen on surveillance near the teen's home in February. Investigators said she and Day began talking online roughly a year ago.

Day is charged in Dodge County with child abduction and child enticement.

Editor's note: In past stories, FOX6 News named the missing teenager and showed her picture because there was an Amber Alert. Police and the public were trying to find her and bring her to safety. Now, she's been found and identified as a crime victim. At this point, FOX6 will no longer use her name and photo to protect her privacy.