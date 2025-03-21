article

The Brief President Trump endorsed Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. The high-profile race has already set a national spending record. The race is officially nonpartisan, though conservatives have backed Schimel and liberals have backed Susan Crawford.



President Donald Trump on Friday night endorsed Brad Schimel in a high-profile Wisconsin Supreme Court race that has already set a national spending record.

The backstory:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is officially nonpartisan, though conservatives have backed Waukesha County Judge Schimel and liberals have backed Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

The state Supreme Court decides some of the most pressing issues in the state, from abortion to collective bargaining rights to pandemic restrictions.

The April 1 election will decide whether the Wisconsin Supreme Court stays liberal or flips to a conservative majority.

By the numbers:

As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court race has already broken the national record for a state supreme court race. The Brennan Center tracks $63 million dollars spent, with $27 million in support of Crawford and $36 million in support of Schimel.

The last national record? Wisconsin set that, too – in 2023, with $56 million. Before that, the record was a 2004 Illinois Supreme Court race that tacked up $15 million in spending.

Official statements

What they're saying:

Trump announced his endorsement on Truth Social, and both the Schimel and Crawford campaigns issued statements following the announcement.

President Donald Trump, via Truth Social:

"WISCONSIN: There is a very important Election for State Supreme Court on April 1st, and Early Voting is now underway.

"Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers "light" sentences. She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel.

"By turning out and VOTING EARLY, you will be helping to Uphold the Rule of Law, Protect our Incredible Police, Secure our Beloved Constitution, Safeguard our Inalienable Rights, and PRESERVE LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.

"SO IMPORTANT - PLEASE GET OUT AND VOTE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Judge Brad Schimel:

"I’m humbled and deeply honored to receive the endorsement of our President. The stakes of this race could not be any higher. On April 1, Wisconsin conservatives must unite to restore objectivity to our Supreme Court and save our state like we saved our country in November. The job is not done. We cannot allow America’s success to bypass Wisconsin."

Derrick Honeyman, Crawford campaign spokesperson:

"Brad Schimel is a corrupt politician who let 6,000 rape kits sit untested and gave a plea deal to a child predator whose attorney gave him $5,000. Schimel has spent his entire career on bent knee to right-wing special interests, we assumed he had this endorsement locked up months ago. Schimel has said he wants to be a 'support network' for Trump and that the Wisconsin Supreme Court 'screwed over' Trump in 2020. Wisconsinites will reject Brad Schimel once again on April 1st."