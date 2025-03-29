Wisconsin Supreme Court race; Crawford, Schimel enter final stretch

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Supreme Court race has garnered national attention and set spending records. Candidates Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel are making their final push to voters. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1.



With the Wisconsin Supreme Court's balance of power up for grabs, both candidates crisscrossed southeast Wisconsin on Saturday to make their final push to voters.

Crawford, Schimel rally

What they're saying:

This weekend was the final stretch for Liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, the state's former Republican attorney general. Both judges are vying for a seat on the state's highest court.

"(I'm) focused on the state of Wisconsin and protecting the rights of our citizens and our families," said Crawford.

"I am running to be their justice. I am running for all of Wisconsin," Schimel said.

Record spending

Big picture view:

A race the entire country is watching, it's already the most expensive state Supreme Court race in the nation's history, according to The Brennan Center for Justice, at $81 million in spending – and counting.

Elon Musk-funded groups have pitched in around $17 million to support Schimel's campaign, while Democrat billionaires George Soros and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have donated a combined $3.5 million to back Crawford.

"Like Elon Musk trying to buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, I think people across the state are concerned about that," Crawford said.

"I am running my campaign. Whatever Elon Musk is doing, those were his choices," said Schimel.

Voter turnout

Local perspective:

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported nearly double the number of ballots cast during this spring's early voting window compared to the last high-profile Wisconsin Supreme Court race two years ago.

"I am not willing to let my opponent lie and cheat her way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court," said Schimel.

"Make sure that we can overcome the now $25 million he has now put into this race," Crawford said.

What's next:

Ultimately, voters will decide whether the state's highest court remains liberal or flips back to a conservative majority. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on April 1.

Both candidates have more stops, rallies and talks planned through Tuesday.