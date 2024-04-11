Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley not seeking reelection

article

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced on Thursday, April 11 she will not be running for a fourth ten-year term on the high court. The announcement sets up a high-stakes fight for control of the battleground state's highest court.

Bradley is part of the high court's 4-3 liberal majority. In a statement released on Thursday, the justice said the following:

"My decision has not come lightly. It is made after careful consideration and reflection. I know I can do the job and do it well. I know I can win re-election, should I run. But, it's just time to pass the torch, bringing fresh perspectives to the court. Upon completion of my third term, I look forward to embarking upon a new chapter in my life, which will include public service that is guided by the same principles of justice, fairness and dedication that have defined by tenure on the court."

Bradley also mentioned, "It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the people of this state and to know that when I am sitting down at the bench, I am standing up for them."

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley's service on the court will end on July 31, 2025.

Filling the seat, issues

The election for the open seat will be held next April. Brad Schimel, the former Republican attorney general, announced in November that he plans to run.

Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel

Liberals hold a majority thanks to Janet Protasiewicz's victory in 2023 over former Justice Dan Kelly, flipping the court after 15 years of conservative control.

The court has made several key rulings since liberals gained control, including a December decision overturning Republican-drawn maps of the state's legislative districts.

Abortion was also a central topic during Protasiewicz’s race and the court has since been asked to consider two challenges to a 174-year-old state law that conservatives have interpreted as banning abortion.

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"Justice Ann Walsh Bradley stands as a giant on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, having embodied for nearly 30 years the best of Wisconsin—with a deep commitment to fairness and a profound respect for the law and our Constitutional rights. On the Court, Justice Bradley fought through the extraordinary challenges of right-wing majorities determined to rubber-stamp opinions to the benefit of wealthy special interests with purpose and clarity. Today, in no small part due to her stubborn commitment to our state’s highest judicial traditions, democracy is seeing a new day in Wisconsin.

"Wisconsinites have sent a resounding message in the last two Supreme Court elections that they want justices shaped in the mold of Ann Walsh Bradley. Even without her name on the ballot next April, we are confident that the vision and tradition embodied by Justice Bradley will continue on the Court and prevail at the ballot box, and we are committed to fighting off any extremist attempts to retake this seat. We are deeply grateful for Justice Bradley’s many years of dedicated service to our state, and wish her the best in her well-earned retirement."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.