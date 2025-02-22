Wisconsin Supreme Court race: Crawford, Schimel meet with supporters

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is arguably the state's most impactful election of 2025. Candidates Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel met with supporters this week. The election is on Tuesday, April 1.



It's arguably the most impactful Wisconsin election of 2025. With majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court up for grabs in April, candidates Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel met with supporters this week.

What they're saying:

Schimel held an event on the Marquette University campus on Thursday, while Crawford met supporters in Grafton on Saturday. Both spoke about their philosophies on the bench.

Schimel: "You interpret law when you have to, but you apply the law as it's written when there are ambiguities, when you are forced to interpret the ambiguities, but you try to stay as faithful as possible to intent of the legislature and I did that."

Crawford: "I just work hard every day as a judge, first of all, making sure I get the facts right. Truth is really important in our courts and our justice system. Making sure that I get the law right, and that I'm applying it to protect the rights of the people in my courtroom."

The backstory:

Supreme Court candidates are officially non-partisan. But liberals are backing Dane County Circuit Court Crawford, while conservatives are supporting Waukesha County Circuit Court Schimel.

Crawford was previously a prosecutor and an attorney. At one time, she represented Planned Parenthood. Schimel was previously the county's district attorney and Wisconsin's Republican attorney general.

Dig deeper:

Liberals have held control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court since 2023, when Janet Proterowicz won election. That flipped the court to the left and ended 15 years of conservative control.

Since then, the court has decided some national attention-grabbing issues, including striking down Republican-drawn legislative maps, which was a decision that took a dent out of the Republican majority in Madison. The court also reversed itself on absentee ballot drop boxes, allowing them once again.

What's next:

The election is on Tuesday, April 1.