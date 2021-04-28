Wisconsin strip club operators charged in prostitution conspiracy

A federal grand jury has indicted a southeastern Wisconsin strip club owner and his former manager for allegedly setting up customers with prostitutes in private rooms.

The indictment was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Milwaukee. According to the indictment and federal prosecutors, 61-year-old Radomir Buzdum owned the TNT strip club in Lebanon in Dodge County.

Buzdum worked with his now-former manager, 49-year-old Timothy Miller, to recruit prostitutes for customers at the club in an effort to boost revenue between 2012 and 2019.

They set up private rooms with locked doors for sex and texted with pimps to recruit and transport prostitutes to the club, according to the indictment. Buzdum also engaged in sex with the women at the club, at an apartment above a bar he owned in Watertown and at his home.

The indictment also charges Buzdom with two counts of tax fraud for allegedly under-reporting his revenue in 2015 and 2016.

Online court records did not list an attorney for either Buzdum or Miller.

