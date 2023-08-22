Wisconsin State Patrol OWI arrest; Chicago woman had 4 kids in vehicle

article

A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Officials say she had four children under the age of 16 in her vehicle.

The arrested happened on Monday night, Aug. 21. A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 94 mph in a 45 mph zone on County Highway KR westbound approaching Wisconn Valley Way.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, the odor of intoxicants and illegal substances were detected from the vehicle and remnants of drugs were observed in plain view.

A news release says the driver admitted to smoking and drinking prior to driving. Standardized field sobriety testing was conducted, and the driver was subsequently arrested for operating while under the Influence (1st w/passenger under 16). The woman was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw before being transported to the Racine County Jail.

The woman was charged with the operating while under the influence (1st w/passenger under 16). She was also issued citations for the following: