Wisconsin State Fair ticket deals for 2022

Wisconsin State Fair is offering a way to brighten up the holidays with a sale on admission tickets and bundles, a Cream Puff Drive-Thru, and more. All holiday deals are on sale now for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 14.

State Fair tickets, bundles

A news release says this year’s holiday sale features the lowest price on State Fair tickets:

$10 State Fair admission tickets

$17 Cream Puff 6-Pack vouchers

$30 SpinCity Ride & Game 50-Ticket Sheet vouchers

$5 State Fair Bargain Book vouchers

$45 Elf Pack — includes FOUR Fair admission tickets and a Cream Puff 3-Pack voucher

$95 Santa’s Sack — includes SIX Fair admission tickets, a Cream Puff 6-Pack voucher, a SpinCity Ride & Game 50-Ticket Sheet voucher, and a State Fair Bargain Book voucher

All holiday deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com. Online options include print-at-home (through Dec. 31) or mail-order (through Dec. 15). The Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Office will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. It will be closed on weekends, as well as Nov. 25 – 26, Dec. 24, and Dec. 31. The ticket office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. Tickets, Elf Packs, Santa’s Sacks, and 2021 State Fair Ornaments are also available at local Bank Five Nine branches.

Together with the Original Cream Puffs®, Wisconsin State Fair Park will host a Cream Puff Drive-Thru with a brand-new holiday flavor, Candy Cane! The Drive-Thru will also include the Cocoa Cream Puff.

Holiday cream puffs

What: Holiday Cream Puff Drive-Thru featuring Cocoa and Candy Cane Cream Puffs

Dates: Thursday, Dec. 9 – Sunday, Dec. 12

Times: Thursday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis – enter at Gate 5

Pre-orders are strongly encouraged and those who order by Dec. 5 will receive a discount. Both flavors will be offered in 3-packs and 6-packs and mixed packs will not be available. Orders can be placed at OriginalCreamPuffs.com.