Wisconsin State Fair: Tesla rocks Main Stage on Aug. 11

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Thursday, May 25 that TESLA will bring their classic rock sound to the State Fair Main Stage on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

A news release says TESLA’s bluesy, soulful sound is strongly embedded in the roots of organic, authentic 1970s rock and roll which has cemented their albums in Top 20 charts and double-Platinum sales figures. With iconic hard rock hits like "Modern Day Cowboy," "Little Suzi," and "Love Song," all ages will enjoy the "Keep it Real" tour!

The GRAMMY award-nominated, multi-Platinum rock band Fuel will open the 7:30 p.m. show. With enduring anthems like "Shimmer" and "Bittersweet," the show is sure to bring back memories and cement new ones.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $35, $40, and $45. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.