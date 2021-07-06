Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest jobs: Hiring event set for July 10

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Summerfest
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest announced on Tuesday, July 6 that they are joining forces to host a combined job fair, the "Summer Fair Job Fest." The hiring event will take place on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Exposition Center at State Fair Park. 

A news release says prospective employees will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from both organizations who are looking to fill hundreds of positions, from entry level to supervisor roles. Wisconsin State Fair will be hiring for positions for the 11 days of the Fair. Summerfest is looking to hire for the festival season (July-October 2021), in addition to the nine days of the festival. 

Potential hires that are participating in the Summer Fair Job Fest at the Exposition Center at State Fair Park will have the opportunity for on-the-spot hiring.  Free parking will be available during the Summer Fair Job Fest. Candidates can also apply online at Summerfest.com/jobs for immediate consideration. 

Positions offer competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid training, and much more.  A variety of opportunities are available in the following departments:

  • Public Safety
  • Admissions
  • Facilities/Operations
  • Food/Beverage/Hospitality (Summerfest only positions)
