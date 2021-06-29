Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies return for 2021; ready to dig in?
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Sporkies are back and tastier than ever for the 2021 edition of the Wisconsin State Fair.
Fair officials announced on Tuesday, June 29 that the following selections will battle fork-and-knife for the Golden Spork.
- Cinnamon Roll Bacon Cheese Curds - Slim's Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Deep-Fried Pineapple Express - Saz's BBQ
- Deep-Fried Wisconsin Fish Fry - Water Street Brewery
- Glazy Boy - Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill
- Paradise Po' Boy - Tropics
- Peanut Butter Squealer - Waffle Chix
- Polish Puppies On-a-Stick - Saz's Taste of Wisconsin
- Sorrentina Bites - Albanese's Roadhouse
New this year: Sporkies winners will be announced prior to opening day of the Wisconsin State Fair to give fairgoers even more time to game plan how they are going to try all eight delicious plates.
