Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies return for 2021; ready to dig in?

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Sporkies are back and tastier than ever for the 2021 edition of the Wisconsin State Fair. 

Fair officials announced on Tuesday, June 29 that the following selections will battle fork-and-knife for the Golden Spork.

New this year: Sporkies winners will be announced prior to opening day of the Wisconsin State Fair to give fairgoers even more time to game plan how they are going to try all eight delicious plates.

