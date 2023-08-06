Wisconsin State Fair: Showcase of dairy farming and delicious treats

From soft serve to Cream Puffs, at the Wisconsin State Fair, there's a lot to learn about how our favorite snacks have come to be.

Cheese puffs, charcuterie boards and milkshakes fill Wisconsin State Fair Park as dairy farmers and exhibitors showcase their work each year.

"It's truly special to the heart," said Ava Booth, a 4-H Dairy Project student.

Booth has been showing cows since she was just 4.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The hosting cow produces great quality milk, and so milk turns into yogurt, cheese, all those different amazing dairy products for consumers to eat, and so working with our animals brings us true joy that we can provide healthy and nutritious dairy products for consumers to eat," said Booth.'

The Wisconsin dairy industry is a huge part of the state's economy. About 23% of the nation's cattle population lives in Wisconsin, making about $45.6 billion in revenue for the state each year.

The Wisconsin State Fair's Dairy Lane gives visitors a glimpse into what dairy farmers in Wisconsin do.

"Here at the fair, we can have all of our fairgoers here in the Wisconsin State Fair come through the barn," said Ashley Hagenow, Alice in Dairyland. "Get to interact with a lot of educational aspects about dairy and also see dairy cows and calves in person here at the State Fair."

After winning first place in the 2023 bred and owned competition, Booth hopes to return for more next year.

"Just the connections you build with your friends, as well as your dairy heifers, is pretty amazing," Booth said.

To learn how to milk cows and visit local dairy farms cattle. Check out the AG Village at the Wisconsin State Fair.