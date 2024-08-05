Wisconsin State Fair hosts sensory-friendly experience

There is a lot to take in at the Wisconsin State Fair.

But on Monday, Aug. 5, everything slowed down on purpose to support those with special sensory needs.

The Wisconsin State Fair is in full swing, and so are the rides.

"We had our sensory-friendly hours happening this morning," said Kayla Thuemling, SpinCity Operations Manager.

But these activities are different. They're sensory-friendly.

"Our balloon pop, they don't have balloons in them right now. You're still playing the full game," Thuemling added.

The goal is to create a welcoming experience for everyone, including people who may find traditional attractions overwhelming.

"The fun house behind me, there are no lights on the attraction right now inside. You are not hearing all the crazy sounds you would normally hear," said Thuemling.

Some of these sensory-friendly accommodations were only available for a limited time on Monday.

But there are other things families can check out no matter when they go to the fair.

"We have our youth exhibit, so it's a great place for fair goers to walk to a quiet area. On the south end of the grounds we have Exploratory Park, fairgoers can walk through and enjoy a little of a nature part of the park," said Thuemling.

It's a way to capture the thrills of the state fair for all audiences.

"We have a good crowd right now which is great. It's actually a fun way to experience," said Thuemling.

The fair is also providing orange identification wristbands. You can write your child's information on it just in case anyone gets a little lost.

Head to the State Fair website for more information.