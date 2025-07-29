Wisconsin State Fair rides inspected ahead of opening day

article

The Brief Crews are making sure everything is in top shape leading up to the Wisconsin State Fair. State safety inspectors checked more than 40 rides that will be featured at the 2025 edition of the fair. Along with state inspectors, the State Fair pays a separate company to check the rides daily.



Before the 174th Wisconsin State Fair begins, a safety check of the rides took place on Tuesday, July 29. The fair kicks off on Thursday, July 31.

State safety inspectors checked more than 40 rides that will be featured at the 2025 edition of the fair.

What are inspectors checking?

Dig deeper:

"We look at things like the hydraulics, the brakes, the welds, the harnesses, the belts, the electrical systems to make sure that the rides are fully operational – and all of the safety elements are fully operational," said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Along with state inspectors, the State Fair pays a separate company to check the rides daily.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We really go through a great vetting process to make sure we're bringing in great rides. They are the most sought-after rides in the industry. Some of our rides only play three fairs," said Shari Black CEO and Executive Director of Wisconsin State Fair Park. "So a lot of the time, their rides are being stored inside, and are kept very well."

About State Fair

What we know:

The Wisconsin State Fair draws more than a million attendees annually and is among the most attended State Fairs in the country.

Nearly 100 new foods and 16 new food and beverage vendors are joining the Wisconsin State Fair lineup in 2025. They include Dubai Funnel Cake, Dill Dawg Dorito Bombs, and don’t forget to try the Glickles. Yes, that’s right, glitter pickles!

The fair kicks off on Thursday, July 31 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 10. Gates open at 10 a.m.