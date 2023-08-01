Wisconsin State Fair ride inspections; kicks off Aug. 3

The 172nd Wisconsin State Fair starts Thursday, Aug. 3, but before the doors open, a safety check of the State Fair rides took place Tuesday.

There are more than 40 rides at the state fair this year. The rides undergo multiple inspections before anyone gets on.

The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Secretary-designee Dan Hereth joined Wisconsin State Fair CEO Shari Black as DSPS staff inspect rides ahead of the State Fair.

Gates open at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3. The fair runs through Aug. 13.