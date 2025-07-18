Wisconsin State Fair; nearly 100 new foods, 16 new vendors for 2025

article

The Brief The Wisconsin State Fair will feature nearly 100 new foods and 16 new food and beverage vendors this year. The 2025 edition of the fair kicks off July 31 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 10. Before visiting the State Fair, officials urge you to search for available food and beverage items with ease using the Food Finder on WiStateFair.com.



Nearly 100 new foods and 16 new food and beverage vendors are joining the Wisconsin State Fair lineup in 2025. They include Dubai Funnel Cake, Dill Dawg Dorito Bombs, and don’t forget to try the Glickles. Yes, that’s right, glitter pickles!

What we know:

The 2025 edition of the fair kicks off on Thursday, July 31 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 10.

Before visiting the State Fair, officials urge you to search for available food and beverage items with ease using the Food Finder on WiStateFair.com.

Officials say the Food Finder is an online search engine created by Wisconsin State Fair staff that compiles all vendors and food and drink items found at the annual event. It is simple to operate and easy to use on-the-go.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Crazy Grazin' Day

What we know:

On Tuesday, Aug. 5, fair officials invite you to try a variety of State Fair foods at reduced prices. These special offers allow you to dig into more dishes and drinks at wallet-friendly prices. View the Crazy Grazin’ Map to plan your meals and see what’s on the menu.

$11 Meal Deal

What we know:

The Wisconsin State Fair is serving up savings with the return of the delicious $11 Meal Deal! With more than 20 meal offerings from your favorite State Fair vendors, you can indulge in incredible meals – all for the unbeatable price of $11. This refreshed program offers deals available every single day of the State Fair.

Foods on a Stick

What we know:

With dozens of options, like the Doritos Locos Corn Dog to the Alligator Claw On-a-Stick, find these item easily on a dedicated Foods On-a-Stick page.

Deals & Discounts

What you can do:

You are invited to save when you purchase the Bargain Book and Cream Puff 6-packs online early.

Plus, the 2025 Souvenir Cups are packing a punch with a new, vibrant color-changing option.