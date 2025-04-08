Wisconsin State Fair: NE-YO takes Main Stage on Aug. 2, 2025
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, April 8 that NE-YO will perform his R&B megabits at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Get your tickets
What we know:
Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $57 - $78. Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.
Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation.
This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.
The 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place July 31 – August 10.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin State Fair.