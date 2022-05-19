Wisconsin State Fair Milk House is back for 2022

article

The Wisconsin State Fair Milk House will be back for 2022.

A news release from the fair on Thursday, May 19 says the milk house will be operated by the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, and every dollar raised will be reinvested into capital improvements and programming that will be enjoyed by generations to come.

Located on the south end of the Fair Park, the Milk House is famous for serving traditional and not-so-traditional flavors of milk. The Foundation plans to serve thousands of 8 oz. cups of four different flavors of milk during the 11-day run of the Fair. At $1 per serving, the Milk House is known as one of the best values of the Fair. The milk will be sourced from Prairie Farms Dairy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Want to pitch in?

The Foundation is looking for school groups, athletic clubs, church groups or any community organizations that can bring a group of six or more people (16 years or older) to volunteer for a six-hour shift. All volunteers will receive free admission, T-shirts, parking and a $300 stipend for their organization. There are also a number of paid positions available.

Advertisement

All shifts are available. More information on volunteer and employment opportunities can be found at: https://wsfpfoundation.org/milk-house-moo-crew/.