Wisconsin State Fair: Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens, Aug. 10

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wisconsin State Fair
Charlie Berens comes to Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 10

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, March 30 that comedian Charlie Berens will perform his hilarious schtick at the State Fair Main Stage Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $25, $30, and $40. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance. 

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

Charlie Berens will make his Wisconsin State Fair debut with his "The Midwest Survival Guide" tour. Charlie is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on national news outlets and maintains an ever-loyal online following of over 2 million Facebook fans glued to his viral Midwest comedic news series Manitowoc Minute.

