Wisconsin State Fair: Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens, Aug. 10

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, March 30 that comedian Charlie Berens will perform his hilarious schtick at the State Fair Main Stage Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $25, $30, and $40. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

Charlie Berens will make his Wisconsin State Fair debut with his "The Midwest Survival Guide" tour. Charlie is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on national news outlets and maintains an ever-loyal online following of over 2 million Facebook fans glued to his viral Midwest comedic news series Manitowoc Minute.