Wisconsin State Fair; keeping farm animals cool in the heat

The heat felt on Tuesday, July 29, did not stop the action at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Set-up is underway as the fair is less than two days from opening its gates.

Keeping the farm animals cool

What we know:

One of the challenges for people who are showcasing their farm animals is keeping them cool.

Animal barns at Wisconsin State Fair

It is not expected to be as hot on Thursday, opening day of the fair. However, at the animal barns, there are fans everywhere to make sure the animals are comfortable.

A lot of the animals that will be shown at the fair came to the fairgrounds on Tuesday. Some of the sheep even had blankets on in the heat – but that is to keep them clean.

Animal barns at Wisconsin State Fair

Some of the people setting up say they bought extra ice and fans – and depending on where you are located in the barn, the air flow varies.

What they're saying:

"They are huge fans in the middle of the barn that circulate a lot of air, so that helps a lot. And then we also have fans during set-up so that it helps air and to stay cool. We also have fresh water buckets in the pens for each of them," said Claire Spilde of Spilde Farms.

Animal barns at Wisconsin State Fair

As for the public staying hydrated at the fair, everyone is allowed to carry in a sealed water bottle or an empty refillable water bottle.

