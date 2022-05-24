Wisconsin State Fair: Kansas kicks off 1st weekend of main stage music

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, May 24, KANSAS is to kick off the first weekend of music at the State Fair Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

A news release says KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums, one Platinum live album, and countless hits that will have Fairgoers in awe. Get ready for can’t miss classics like "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."

Opening the show is ASIA featuring John Payne. ASIA extensively toured the world performing new classics and old favorites like "Heat of the Moment," "Don’t Cry," and "Only Time will Tell."

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $30, $35, and $40. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance.

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.