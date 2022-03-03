Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair: Jeff Dunham brings laughs to Main Stage Aug. 6

Wisconsin State Fair: Jeff Dunham brings laughs to Main Stage Aug. 6

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on FOX6 WakeUp News on Friday, March 4 that comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform at the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $49, $54, and $59. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance. 

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

