Wisconsin State Fair hiring week runs July 12-16
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair begins a week long hiring initiative for the annual State Fair which takes place Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 14.
As the organization launches into Hiring Week, they will host onsite interviews daily, Tuesday – Saturday.
DATES & HOURS:
Tuesday, July 12: 4 – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13: 1 – 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 14: 4 – 8 p.m.
Friday, July 15: 1 – 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 16: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
AVAILABLE JOBS:
- Admissions - Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers, and Ticket Takers
- Agriculture - Barn Laborers (18+), Outlot Attendants (18+), and Traffic Controllers (17+)
- Facility Services - Equipment Operators and Laborers
- Public Safety - Event Support Staff (18+) and Public Safety Officers (18+)
APPLICANTS SHOULD BRING THE FOLLOWING:
- Bring your resume if you have one, otherwise employment applications will be available for those who do not
- Proof of Eligibility to Work in the U.S. (Documents for I-9 verification)Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
- Social Security Card (for payroll purposes)
- COVID vaccination disclosure status is required for all State of Wisconsin employees, whether vaccinated or not. If vaccinated, please bring your vaccine card with you.
- A winning attitude and a smile!
Job offers may be made after the completion of a successful interview. All applicants 18+ will need to pass a criminal background check.