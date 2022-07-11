Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair hiring week runs July 12-16

Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair begins a week long hiring initiative for the annual State Fair which takes place Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 14.

As the organization launches into Hiring Week, they will host onsite interviews daily, Tuesday – Saturday.

DATES & HOURS:

Tuesday, July 12: 4 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13: 1 – 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 14: 4 – 8 p.m.

Friday, July 15: 1 – 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 16: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AVAILABLE JOBS:

  • Admissions - Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers, and Ticket Takers
  • Agriculture - Barn Laborers (18+), Outlot Attendants (18+), and Traffic Controllers (17+)
  • Facility Services - Equipment Operators and Laborers
  • Public Safety - Event Support Staff (18+) and Public Safety Officers (18+)

APPLICANTS SHOULD BRING THE FOLLOWING:

  • Bring your resume if you have one, otherwise employment applications will be available for those who do not
  • Proof of Eligibility to Work in the U.S. (Documents for I-9 verification)Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
  • Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
  • Social Security Card (for payroll purposes)
  • COVID vaccination disclosure status is required for all State of Wisconsin employees, whether vaccinated or not. If vaccinated, please bring your vaccine card with you.
  • A winning attitude and a smile!

Job offers may be made after the completion of a successful interview. All applicants 18+ will need to pass a criminal background check.