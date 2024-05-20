WI State Fair hiring event June 1st, variety of jobs available

article

The Wisconsin State Fair is fast-approaching, and it's looking to hire the team for the 11-day event.

Those interested can attend a job fair on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair Expo Center in West Allis.

If hired, employees are required to be available to work all 11 days (Aug. 1 – Aug. 11, 2024) of the state fair and must be at least 16 years old.

Jobs available:

Admissions: Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers, and Ticket Takers

Facility Services: Equipment Operators and Custodians

Guest Services: Information Center Team Members

Public Safety: Public Safety Officers (18+) and Special Response Team (18+)

There will be on-site interviews where applicants will complete employment documents upon a successful interview. All applicants 18 and older will need to pass a criminal background check.

What to bring:

Resume, and employment applications will be available for those who do not bring a resume.

Proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. (Documents for I-9 verification).

Driver's License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.

Social Security Card (for payroll purposes).

A winning attitude and a smile!

If you are interested in attending, you should enter the Wisconsin State Fair Park at Gate 4, Gate 5, or use the walk-in entrance at the corner of 84th and Greenfield.

To learn more about 2024 Wisconsin State Fair, click here.