WI State Fair hiring event June 1st, variety of jobs available
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair is fast-approaching, and it's looking to hire the team for the 11-day event.
Those interested can attend a job fair on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair Expo Center in West Allis.
If hired, employees are required to be available to work all 11 days (Aug. 1 – Aug. 11, 2024) of the state fair and must be at least 16 years old.
Jobs available:
- Admissions: Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers, and Ticket Takers
- Facility Services: Equipment Operators and Custodians
- Guest Services: Information Center Team Members
- Public Safety: Public Safety Officers (18+) and Special Response Team (18+)
There will be on-site interviews where applicants will complete employment documents upon a successful interview. All applicants 18 and older will need to pass a criminal background check.
What to bring:
- Resume, and employment applications will be available for those who do not bring a resume.
- Proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. (Documents for I-9 verification).
- Driver's License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
- Social Security Card (for payroll purposes).
- A winning attitude and a smile!
If you are interested in attending, you should enter the Wisconsin State Fair Park at Gate 4, Gate 5, or use the walk-in entrance at the corner of 84th and Greenfield.
