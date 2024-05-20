Expand / Collapse search

WI State Fair hiring event June 1st, variety of jobs available

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 20, 2024 9:11am CDT
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wisconsin State Fair Park

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair is fast-approaching, and it's looking to hire the team for the 11-day event.

Those interested can attend a job fair on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Fair Expo Center in West Allis.

If hired, employees are required to be available to work all 11 days (Aug. 1 – Aug. 11, 2024) of the state fair and must be at least 16 years old.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jobs available:

  • Admissions: Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers, and Ticket Takers
  • Facility Services: Equipment Operators and Custodians
  • Guest Services: Information Center Team Members
  • Public Safety: Public Safety Officers (18+) and Special Response Team (18+)

There will be on-site interviews where applicants will complete employment documents upon a successful interview. All applicants 18 and older will need to pass a criminal background check.

Related

Wisconsin State Fair; 2024 Bank Five Nine Amphitheater lineup revealed
article

Wisconsin State Fair; 2024 Bank Five Nine Amphitheater lineup revealed

Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on Tuesday, April 30 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine amphitheater during the 2024 run of the air. .

What to bring:

  • Resume, and employment applications will be available for those who do not bring a resume.
  • Proof of eligibility to work in the U.S. (Documents for I-9 verification).
  • Driver's License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
  • Social Security Card (for payroll purposes).
  • A winning attitude and a smile!

If you are interested in attending, you should enter the Wisconsin State Fair Park at Gate 4, Gate 5, or use the walk-in entrance at the corner of 84th and Greenfield.

To learn more about 2024 Wisconsin State Fair, click here.