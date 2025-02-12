Wisconsin State Fair: The "Happy Together" Tour on Aug. 10, 2025

The Brief The "Happy Together" Tour is coming to Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 10, 2025. The 2025 lineup features The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 14.



Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that The "Happy Together" Tour will return to the Bank Five Nine Main Stage with a perfect mix of well-known and new acts to play countless hits as they close out 11-nights of incredible shows on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 at 6 p.m.

The 2025 lineup features The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Get your tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $42 - $52.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

