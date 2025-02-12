Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair: The "Happy Together" Tour on Aug. 10, 2025

By
Published  February 12, 2025 7:20am CST
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee

State Fair: The "Happy Together" Tour on Aug. 10

The "Happy Together" Tour is coming to Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 10, 2025.

The Brief

    • The "Happy Together" Tour is coming to Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 10, 2025.
    • The 2025 lineup features The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
    • Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 14.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that The "Happy Together" Tour will return to the Bank Five Nine Main Stage with a perfect mix of well-known and new acts to play countless hits as they close out 11-nights of incredible shows on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 at 6 p.m.

The 2025 lineup features The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Get your tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $42 - $52. 

Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

Related

Wisconsin State Fair: Christian band, We The Kingdom, coming Aug. 4
article

Wisconsin State Fair: Christian band, We The Kingdom, coming Aug. 4

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced that We The Kingdom will perform a high-energy show at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin State Fair.

Wisconsin State FairWest AllisEntertainmentNews