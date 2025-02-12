Wisconsin State Fair: The "Happy Together" Tour on Aug. 10, 2025
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that The "Happy Together" Tour will return to the Bank Five Nine Main Stage with a perfect mix of well-known and new acts to play countless hits as they close out 11-nights of incredible shows on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 at 6 p.m.
The 2025 lineup features The Turtles, Jay & the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.
What we know:
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $42 - $52.
Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.
Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin State Fair.