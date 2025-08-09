Wisconsin State Fair employee fired following police investigation

article

A Wisconsin State Fair employee has been terminated following a police investigation into an incident involving a minor.

A Wisconsin State Fair spokesperson sent FOX6 the following statement when asked about the incident:

"Upon learning of these allegations, an investigation was immediately launched by police and as a result the employee in question was terminated. In addition, this case is being submitted to the District Attorney's Office. The safety of our Fairgoers and our team is paramount. As this incident involves a minor and the investigation is still ongoing – we will not be providing additional details at this time."

No other details were provided.