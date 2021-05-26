Wisconsin State Fair deals, discounts on sale now

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Wednesday, May 26 a variety of deals and discounts on sale now for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair.

$9 STATE FAIR TICKETS

Fairgoers who plan ahead can save BIG on adult Fair admission with $9 State Fair tickets! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods, Metcalfe’s Markets , and Trig’s stores. New this year, Bank Five Nine branches will also be selling $9 State Fair Tickets. $9 State Fair Tickets are on sale now – July 16.

$24 SPINCITY 40 RIDE & GAME CREDIT PACKS

The saving doesn’t stop with admission tickets! Thrill-seekers can save nearly 50 percent compared to individually purchased tickets with $24 SpinCity 40 Ride & Game Credit Pack vouchers, available through July 31. Vouchers are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office.

$4 STATE FAIR BARGAIN BOOKS

The State Fair Bargain Book includes over 80 ways to save in 2021. The Bargain Book offers coupons from fair partners and vendors for rides, games, food, beverages, gifts, souvenirs, and more. Discounted Bargain Book vouchers offer a 20 percent savings off the price during State Fair and are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com or by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office. Discounted Bargain Books are available through July 31. Bargain Books will be sold for $5 during State Fair at all three Official FairWear locations and at select Information Centers.

$18 CREAM PUFF 6-PACKS

Cream Puff lovers can take advantage of this sweet deal with $18 Cream Puff 6-Pack vouchers, which offer huge savings off individually purchased Cream Puffs. Vouchers can be redeemed during State Fair at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion or Cream Puff Express locations. This delicious deal is available at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office through July 31.

Online tickets and vouchers can be purchased via mail-order or print-at-home options. Service fees apply to all online and State Fair Ticket Office orders. The State Fair Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.