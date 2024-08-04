Wisconsin State Fair: take a walk down Dairy Lane

Celebrating dairy at the Wisconsin State Fair
Michelle Stangler, Dairy Lane Ambassador, joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us how a dairy cow is milked.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - You can't celebrate Wisconsin without celebrating the dairy industry.
Head to the Wisconsin State Fair and take a trip down Dairy Lane, which highlights the state's largest agricultural sector.
FOX6 stopped by to learn more about America's Dairyland, and even got a milking demonstration!
Visiting Dairy Lane at the WI State Fair
77th Alice in Dairyland Halei Heinzel joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about Dairy Lane at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Showing animals at the Wisconsin State Fair
Lauren Breunig, a Junior Exhibitor at the Wisconsin State Fair, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about what it takes to show animals, like cattle, at the fair.
