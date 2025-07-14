Wisconsin State Fair cream puff delivery, drive-thru opportunities
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Craving a cream puff?
In addition to buying them at the Dairy Building, there are also options to pick them up at the drive-thru or have them delivered to you!
Cream puff drive-thru
What we know:
You can pick up a six-pack of original or chocolate cream puffs, or a half-and-half combo box, on Monday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 8.
The drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day, enter at Gate 7.
You can also buy an insulated tote or a cow hat.
You can preorder for pickup on the Original Cream Puffs website.
Pricing
What we know:
- Original Cream Puffs 3-pack: $14 presale / $17 afterwards
- Original Cream Puffs 3-pack: $25 presale / $28 afterwards
- Chocolate Cream Puffs 3-pack: $17 presale / $20 afterwards
- Chocolate Cream Puffs 6-pack: $29 presale / $32 afterwards
- Mix and Match 6-pack: $30 presale / $33 afterwards
Presale pricing ends July 30.
- Insulated Tote (Navy or Red): $15
- Cow Hat: $15
Cream puff delivery
What we know:
There is a minimum order of ten dozen cream puffs, and deliveries are only available within a 25-mile radius of the Wisconsin State Fair Park to ensure freshness.
- Original Cream Puffs: $50 per dozen
- Chocolate Cream Puffs: $60 per dozen
Deliveries will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can place the orders online.
The Source: The Original Cream Puffs and the Wisconsin State Fair sent FOX6 the information.