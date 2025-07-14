Wisconsin State Fair cream puff delivery, drive-thru opportunities

article

Craving a cream puff?

In addition to buying them at the Dairy Building, there are also options to pick them up at the drive-thru or have them delivered to you!

Cream puff drive-thru

What we know:

You can pick up a six-pack of original or chocolate cream puffs, or a half-and-half combo box, on Monday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 8.

The drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day, enter at Gate 7.

You can also buy an insulated tote or a cow hat.

You can preorder for pickup on the Original Cream Puffs website.

Pricing

What we know:

Original Cream Puffs 3-pack: $14 presale / $17 afterwards

Original Cream Puffs 3-pack: $25 presale / $28 afterwards

Chocolate Cream Puffs 3-pack: $17 presale / $20 afterwards

Chocolate Cream Puffs 6-pack: $29 presale / $32 afterwards

Mix and Match 6-pack: $30 presale / $33 afterwards

Presale pricing ends July 30.

Insulated Tote (Navy or Red): $15

Cow Hat: $15

Cream puff delivery

What we know:

There is a minimum order of ten dozen cream puffs, and deliveries are only available within a 25-mile radius of the Wisconsin State Fair Park to ensure freshness.

Original Cream Puffs: $50 per dozen

Chocolate Cream Puffs: $60 per dozen

Deliveries will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can place the orders online.