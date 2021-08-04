Wisconsin State Fair: COVID precautions in place as cases surge

Health officials are now urging people to be cautious if they plan to attend the State Fair, vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 5, State Fair Park will be filled with thousands eager to enjoy a statewide tradition but with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the fair will be different.

Due to a number of factors, including increased sanitization protocols that require additional time, as well as the labor shortage currently facing many businesses and organizations, operating hours for the 2021 State Fair will be adjusted. The Fair will open at 11:00 a.m. daily and will close each night at 11:00 p.m., with the exception of the final Sunday, when the Fair will close at 10:00 p.m.

Along with the robust cleaning protocols, hundreds of hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the park.

To make entry more efficient and continue to prioritize safety, parking and admissions will be a cashless experience for Fairgoers. Fair officials strongly encourage Fairgoers to purchase their general admission tickets prior to arriving at the Fair to reduce lines for purchasing tickets and create a more seamless entrance process for everyone.

To limit the spread of communicable diseases, souvenir cups will not be sold at the State Fair this year. Additionally, souvenir cups from prior years will not be able to be refilled by any vendor.

There will be no eating contests.

The daily parade will not take place for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. and the Activity Stage located in the Expo Center will not return in 2021.

Masks will not be required at the State Fair – but are recommended indoors.

Milwaukee County is seeing an average of 220 new COVID-19 cases per day and one death every other day.