Oak Creek National Night Out returns after year off due to COVID

Across the nation and in southeast Wisconsin, local police departments are hosting National Night Out. It aims to strengthen ties between police officers and community members.

In Oak Creek, after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event returned Tuesday, Aug. 3. Held at American Legion Post 434, Oak Creek police said this was an opportunity to bring people of all ages together for one common purpose.

Nationwide, the campaign now involves 16,000 communities. Across the country, neighbors and members of law enforcement came together Tuesday night for National Night Out.

"Give our officers, give the fire department, give community members the opportunity to interact with one another," said Lisa Wytrykus-Kleppek, Oak Creek PD community resource coordinator.

Those in attendance learned about crime prevention and safety and took part in interactive exhibits, with the goal of creating stronger ties

"You’ve got a lot of these different places that kids don’t necessarily always have the opportunity to see, and this is a place where they can come and see them all," said Captain David Stecker, Oak Creek PD. "I think it’s important for every community, but it’s always been something that’s been a part of Oak Creek."

Throughout southeast Wisconsin, departments hosted similar events, like Milwaukee Police District 2 in Kosciuszko Park and MPD District 3 in Johnsons Park.

In Oak Creek, the Marmolejo family said they look forward to the event every summer.

"It’s just a fun activity we like to do as a family," said Cassandra Marmolejo.

Cassandra and Michelle are aspiring nurses and said they enjoy showing their younger siblings the ropes.

"The kids get so enthusiastic about it," said Michelle Marmolejo.

For their mom, Sandy, it's something meaningful to share with her six kids.

"It’s a great connection," said Sandy Marmolejo. "I like my kids to learn about the community workers and about different resources that are in our community."

National Night Out in Oak Creek wrapped up around 9 p.m., but some local police departments aren't hosting their events until later this week.

Milwaukee Police Department National Night Out events:

District 4:

Please join us on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. for our National Night Out. There will be free food, activities, entertainment and resources for all. The event will be held at St. Peters Church located at 7801 W Acacia Street.

District 5:

Monday, Aug. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Gordon Park at 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.

District 7:

MPD District 7 is proud to announce that our National Night Out is returning Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Kops Park at 3321 N. 86th St. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come celebrate with the residents of District 7! Food and entertainment will be provided.