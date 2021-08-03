Milwaukee grandma injured in motorcycle accident

A Milwaukee woman is recovering after a motorcycle wreck left her badly injured.

Tammy Maddox was on her way to work Sunday afternoon, July 25 near 50th and Forest Home when, loved ones say, a vehicle turned in front of her – forcing her to slam on her brakes.

Maddox could not stop in time and crashed, her wrists taking most of the impact. Now out of work, her son and daughter-in-law are stepping in to help with medical expenses and raise motorcycle safety awareness.

"You can save somebody's life just by looking more than twice," said Jamie Haeuser, Maddox's daughter-in-law. "I don't know what we would do if that was the last time if we would have been able to hear her voice, see her, talk to her, you know my kids, that's their grandma."

A few of Maddox's grandchildren recently hosted a lemonade stand fundraiser. Relatives have also started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help cover the cost of surgeries.

