Wisconsin State Fair: Cirque at the Fair makes its debut in 2023

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, May 16 the debut of an all-new free show at the 172nd Wisconsin State Fair, Cirque at the Fair!

A news release says Cirque at the Fair will feature a cast of aerial artists, acrobatic experts, an exciting fast-paced juggler, and more. This production will take place in a new custom-built Big Top Tent located on the south end of the Fair Park.

Fair officials say Cirque at the Fair will have multiple shows each day and is free with a State Fair admission. For those wanting a more up-close experience, VIP ringside seats are available for $10 per person and can be purchased online in advance or during the State Fair outside the Big Top Tent. VIP tickets are limited and anticipated to sell-out for popular show times; it is recommended to purchase online in advance at WiStateFair.com.

Fair admission tickets are on sale for $14 now through June 30 at the State Fair Ticket Office and WiStateFair.com.