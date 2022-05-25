Wisconsin State Fair: Brett Young performs on Main Stage Aug. 13

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, May 25 that country star Brett Young will move the crowd with his melodic music at the State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

A news release says Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style. With hits like "In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy," and albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as country’s master over matters of the heart.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $40, $45, and $50. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.