Wisconsin State Fair amphitheater headliners announced
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Tuesday, April 25 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, the largest free entertainment venue at the Wisconsin State Fair.
The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater brings local, regional, and national acts to the stage. Creating lifelong memories through 11-nights of fantastic entertainment with a diverse lineup is a paramount in the selection of artists and acts for this venue.
"Working together with Bank Five Nine, we handpick top acts for this multi-faceted entertainment venue," said Jaime Kwiatkowski, Director of Entertainment at Wisconsin State Fair Park. "The diversity of acts on the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater is very intentional; we say, ‘Something for Everyone’ and this is a great way to showcase that mission."
Bank Five Nine Amphitheater Headliners:
- Thursday, Aug. 3 Journey Unauthorized
- Friday, Aug. 4 Here Come the Mummies
- Saturday, Aug. 5 Here Come the Mummies
- Sunday, Aug. 6 Geru y Su Legión 7
- Monday, Aug. 7 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 Hairbangers Ball
- Thursday, Aug. 10 Too Hype Crew
- Friday, Aug. 11 Great White
- Saturday, Aug. 12 The Entertainer
- Sunday, Aug. 13 Pat McCurdy
The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater hosts more acts than just the headlining performers. New in 2023, the Kids from Wisconsin return to perform daily on the amphitheater stage. This fan-favorite tradition will be sure to delight Fairgoers of all ages. Another can’t-miss act, The Cleverlys return to the Amphitheater with their one-of-a-kind comedy and music blend. Find the full lineup here: WiStateFair.com.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
All Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission. Admission tickets are on sale now for $13 until April 30. Find tickets here.