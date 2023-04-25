Wisconsin State Fair amphitheater headliners announced

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Tuesday, April 25 the headliners for the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater, the largest free entertainment venue at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater brings local, regional, and national acts to the stage. Creating lifelong memories through 11-nights of fantastic entertainment with a diverse lineup is a paramount in the selection of artists and acts for this venue.

"Working together with Bank Five Nine, we handpick top acts for this multi-faceted entertainment venue," said Jaime Kwiatkowski, Director of Entertainment at Wisconsin State Fair Park. "The diversity of acts on the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater is very intentional; we say, ‘Something for Everyone’ and this is a great way to showcase that mission."

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater Headliners:

Thursday, Aug. 3 Journey Unauthorized

Friday, Aug. 4 Here Come the Mummies

Saturday, Aug. 5 Here Come the Mummies

Sunday, Aug. 6 Geru y Su Legión 7

Monday, Aug. 7 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Tuesday, Aug. 8 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Wednesday, Aug. 9 Hairbangers Ball

Thursday, Aug. 10 Too Hype Crew

Friday, Aug. 11 Great White

Saturday, Aug. 12 The Entertainer

Sunday, Aug. 13 Pat McCurdy

The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater hosts more acts than just the headlining performers. New in 2023, the Kids from Wisconsin return to perform daily on the amphitheater stage. This fan-favorite tradition will be sure to delight Fairgoers of all ages. Another can’t-miss act, The Cleverlys return to the Amphitheater with their one-of-a-kind comedy and music blend. Find the full lineup here: WiStateFair.com.

All Bank Five Nine Amphitheater shows are free with State Fair admission. Admission tickets are on sale now for $13 until April 30. Find tickets here.