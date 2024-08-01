Wisconsin State Fair opens; food, animals draw people out

The 174th Wisconsin State Fair opened on Thursday with lots of fun, family, friends.

But for thousands of people like Ashley McDaragh, it's the food that draws them out.

"This is our seventh annual year coming on the first day, and it’s my best friend's birthday," she said.

While everyone has their favorite State Fair foods, not everyone dresses the part.

"I love corn so much that I come here every year just to eat it," McDaragh said. "My friend, Megan, and I got matching corn on the cob tattoos right in time for State Fair."

Ashley McDaragh

McDaragh came for the corn, but others came for the animals.

"This is Squirrel," said Ciara Waltenberg, showing off her rabbits. "He is around 2 years old, and this is the smallest recognized rabbit breed."

There's something unique about the fair, especially the sense of community it brings year after year.

"Meeting and being able to reconcile with all the people I know, because this is like the one time I get to see them," Waltenberg said. "Being able to see them and interact with them is really awesome."

Ciara Waltenberg

