Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair: $2 admission with donation to Hunger Task Force

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin State Fair
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday, Aug. 5 and Hunger Task Force is bringing back its opening day donation tradition.

A news release says fairgoers can donate two cans of peaches or pears, or make a cash donation at the gate to receive $2 admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5. New this year, a digital option is also available for contactless entry.

Though there has been an increase of online support, canned fruit continues to be an in-demand item in the emergency food pantry network. Those bringing donated items for admission on Thursday are encouraged to bring peaches or pears (or any canned fruit) in 100% juice (without added sugar).

Hunger Task Force Launches Capital Campaign for new headquarters

Additionally, Hunger Task Force will be producing a new display at Central Park this year. Fairgoers can take a "tour" to learn about how Hunger Task Force supported Wisconsin agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the many success stories from the Dairy Recovery Program. This interactive display will include samples from local cheese producers, a photo-based storytelling journey and live music.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Hunger Task Force is also offering a digital option this year, where fairgoers can make their donation and complete their order for the $2 ticket online. A minimum $10 donation is required per pair of tickets, the equivalent of a 50% discount off the gate admission price of $14. The online promotion is available through Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. and is available at Hunger Task Force’s website: hungertaskforce.org/state-fair-2021

Summerfest 2021 daily admission promotions
slideshow

Summerfest 2021 daily admission promotions

Summerfest announced Monday, Aug. 2 the admission promotions schedule.

Beyond Van Gogh: Wisconsin Center event extended through October
slideshow

Beyond Van Gogh: Wisconsin Center event extended through October

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Wisconsin Center has extended its run through Sunday, Oct. 31 due to overwhelming demand.

Eviction proceedings can move forward for 1st time since September

The Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) ban on most evictions ended on Saturday, July 31. The moratorium had been extended multiple times since it was issued in September. The ban was last extended in June for what the CDC said would be the final time.