Wisconsin State Fair: $2 admission with donation to Hunger Task Force

Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday, Aug. 5 and Hunger Task Force is bringing back its opening day donation tradition.

A news release says fairgoers can donate two cans of peaches or pears, or make a cash donation at the gate to receive $2 admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5. New this year, a digital option is also available for contactless entry.

Though there has been an increase of online support, canned fruit continues to be an in-demand item in the emergency food pantry network. Those bringing donated items for admission on Thursday are encouraged to bring peaches or pears (or any canned fruit) in 100% juice (without added sugar).

Hunger Task Force Launches Capital Campaign for new headquarters

Additionally, Hunger Task Force will be producing a new display at Central Park this year. Fairgoers can take a "tour" to learn about how Hunger Task Force supported Wisconsin agriculture during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the many success stories from the Dairy Recovery Program. This interactive display will include samples from local cheese producers, a photo-based storytelling journey and live music.

Hunger Task Force is also offering a digital option this year, where fairgoers can make their donation and complete their order for the $2 ticket online. A minimum $10 donation is required per pair of tickets, the equivalent of a 50% discount off the gate admission price of $14. The online promotion is available through Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. and is available at Hunger Task Force’s website: hungertaskforce.org/state-fair-2021.