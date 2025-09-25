Wisconsin standardized test scores: Student performance revealed

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released standardized test results from the 2024-25 school year on Thursday, Sept. 25. Overall, officials noted a slight increase in student performance in language arts and math. Milwaukee Public Schools officials said its test results show "no universal change across all subject areas."



The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released on Thursday, Sept. 25, standardized assessment results from the 2024-25 school year. Officials said those results show a slight increase in student performance in both English language arts and mathematics.

Standardized test results

By the numbers:

According to data from the Wisconsin Student Assessment System — which includes the Forward Exam, Dynamic Learning Maps, the PreACT Secure and the ACT — 47.7% of students in all tested grades met or exceeded expectations in ELA, while 48.6% did so in mathematics on tests administered in spring 2025.

Statewide data also shows performance gaps among different student subgroups continue to exist.

Milwaukee Public Schools data

What we know:

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) indicated the test results show "no universal change across all subject areas" in the district.

A news release from MPS says math scores increased slightly, but English, science and social studies performance did not change significantly.

English proficiency ranged from 19% at grades 9-10 to 29% at grades 7-8. Math proficiency ranged from 14% at grade 10 to 24% at grade 3. Wide gaps remain between Black and white students and between students with disabilities and their peers without disabilities.

The MPS news release says the "results on 2024-25 state assessments demonstrate the clear need for the district’s new literacy plan and its emphasis on high-quality support and professional learning for educators." Officials say the plan is currently being implemented and includes 40 hours of dedicated training during the 2025-26 school year to help all teachers become experts in the science of reading.

The Forward Exam

The backstory:

State officials say the Forward Exam assesses students in grades three through eight in ELA and mathematics. Starting in 2024, the test started including a separate reading score within the ELA assessment.

Statewide participation among public school students continues to improve, with 96% of eligible students participating in the WSAS. Participation among Choice students, however, declined by more than 3 percentage points, with 76.7% tested.

Full assessment data can be found on the DPI’s WISEdash Public Portal.